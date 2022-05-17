Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.69 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOXF. TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.64. 253,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.36. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $190.29.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at $250,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 21.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

