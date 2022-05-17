Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $81.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,804. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.80. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

