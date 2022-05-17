Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.69 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

Shares of FOXF stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 253,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

