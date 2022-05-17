Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.69 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.
Shares of FOXF stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 253,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $190.29.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Fox Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.