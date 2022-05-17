Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FBIO. TheStreet downgraded Fortress Biotech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

FBIO stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.30% and a negative net margin of 88.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 514,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

