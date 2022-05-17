FortKnoxster Hits Market Cap of $3.46 Million (FKX)

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $272,655.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FortKnoxster

FKX is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

