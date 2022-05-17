Fort L.P. Sells 198 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,760,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,380,000 after purchasing an additional 199,381 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,554,000 after purchasing an additional 138,485 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 212,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,322,000 after purchasing an additional 119,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 693,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,132,000 after purchasing an additional 104,750 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total transaction of $601,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $132,861.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,985 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSN stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.55. The stock had a trading volume of 974,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,750. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.07. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.64 and a 52-week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

