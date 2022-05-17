Fort L.P. Sells 1,473 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fort L.P. decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.50. 2,456,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,524. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.06. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.27 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.29.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

