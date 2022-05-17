Fort L.P. Reduces Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Fort L.P. decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Masco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.23. The stock had a trading volume of 128,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,595. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. Masco’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

About Masco (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.