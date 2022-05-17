Fort L.P. Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fort L.P. cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,249,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,790,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

