Fort L.P. Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fort L.P. lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.78. 72,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.94 and its 200-day moving average is $227.93. The company has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

