Fort L.P. Purchases 2,199 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Fort L.P. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,262. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.61.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVY. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.