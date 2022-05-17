Fort L.P. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Fort L.P. reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $81,056,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,256.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 254,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after acquiring an additional 250,642 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $14,940,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 512.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 106,699 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.82. 22,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,689. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

