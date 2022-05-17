Fort L.P. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fort L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,563 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,042,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Target by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after buying an additional 536,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Target by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $139,942,000 after buying an additional 324,105 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $6.10 on Tuesday, reaching $213.15. The company had a trading volume of 279,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,907. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $184.00 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

