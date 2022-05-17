Fort L.P. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,167 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Exponent by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.60. 1,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,947. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.73. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.49 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Exponent Profile (Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.