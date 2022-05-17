Fort L.P. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Fort L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.77. The stock had a trading volume of 40,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average of $98.58. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,072,297 shares of company stock worth $223,573,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.