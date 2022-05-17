Fort L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fort L.P. decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $64,386,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 344,651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.55. 3,376,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,376,428. The company has a market cap of $129.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.90.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.