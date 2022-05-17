Fort L.P. Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $3.66 on Tuesday, hitting $441.21. 13,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $445.71 and its 200 day moving average is $394.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

