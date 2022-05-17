Fort L.P. Acquires 9,273 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Fort L.P. grew its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Genpact by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 987.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,545,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,077,000 after purchasing an additional 909,038 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 36,661 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Genpact by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,521. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on G. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

