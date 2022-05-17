Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

FORR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.43. 43,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average is $55.49. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $951.92 million, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $133.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $101,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,956.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 78.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

