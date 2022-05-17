Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Trading 9% Higher

Shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) traded up 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.60. 1,757,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 577,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53.

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and China. It develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. The company offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net Protect, a cellular-based V2X solution that provides real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, scooter drivers, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.