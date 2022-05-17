FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Brokerages predict that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings. FMC reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $5.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.64.

Shares of FMC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.02. 672,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,062. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.41. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $140.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in FMC by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 18,823 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in FMC by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in FMC by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

