Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Director Buys $1,025,200.00 in Stock

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of FLR traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $27.18. 1,116,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 579.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after acquiring an additional 269,355 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 70,775 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fluor (Get Rating)
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
