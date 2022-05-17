Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Director Buys $1,025,200.00 in Stock

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FLR traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $27.18. 1,116,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 579.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after acquiring an additional 269,355 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 70,775 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

