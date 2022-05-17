FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “FlexShopper, Inc. operates as a holding company. It is engaged in developing a business that will provide certain categories of durable goods to consumers on a lease to own basis. It offers accounts receivable funding; purchase order finance; outsourcing of accounts receivable management, including collections and the risk of customer default; and other specialty finance products, such as trade finance and government contract funding. FlexShopper, Inc., formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc., is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “
FPAY stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.45. FlexShopper has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88.
About FlexShopper (Get Rating)
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FlexShopper (FPAY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FlexShopper (FPAY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.