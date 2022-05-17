FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FlexShopper, Inc. operates as a holding company. It is engaged in developing a business that will provide certain categories of durable goods to consumers on a lease to own basis. It offers accounts receivable funding; purchase order finance; outsourcing of accounts receivable management, including collections and the risk of customer default; and other specialty finance products, such as trade finance and government contract funding. FlexShopper, Inc., formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc., is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get FlexShopper alerts:

FPAY stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.45. FlexShopper has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in FlexShopper by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in FlexShopper by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FlexShopper by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 24,666 shares during the period. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FlexShopper (Get Rating)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FlexShopper (FPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.