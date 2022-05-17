FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Trading 0.3% Higher

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $21.98. 24,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 73,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQDF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 560.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

