FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.45-$15.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.26 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.80-$3.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $290.71.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,755. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.28 and its 200 day moving average is $235.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $282.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.12. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 923.5% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

