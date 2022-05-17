First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Down 29.9% in April

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the April 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FPL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,122. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $6.78.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,459,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 33.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 415,871 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.