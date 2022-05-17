First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Down 29.9% in April

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the April 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of FPL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,122. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $6.78.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
