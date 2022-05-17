First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Lowered to C$10.50

Posted by on May 17th, 2022

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FR. TD Securities cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.83.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.89. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$9.46 and a one year high of C$22.73. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.54.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$258.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.23%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.88, for a total value of C$88,239.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,973 shares in the company, valued at C$321,299.73. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.95 per share, with a total value of C$39,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$518,375. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,375 and have sold 273,069 shares valued at $4,614,094.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.