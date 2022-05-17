First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Lowered to C$10.50

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FR. TD Securities cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.83.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.89. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$9.46 and a one year high of C$22.73. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.54.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$258.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.23%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.88, for a total value of C$88,239.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,973 shares in the company, valued at C$321,299.73. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.95 per share, with a total value of C$39,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$518,375. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,375 and have sold 273,069 shares valued at $4,614,094.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

