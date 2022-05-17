First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,490 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.43.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $173.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.50. The stock has a market cap of $339.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 362,115 shares of company stock valued at $57,395,942. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.