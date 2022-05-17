Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to $62.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 51.37% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.
NYSE FNF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.96. 1,423,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,873. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.42. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $56.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
About Fidelity National Financial (Get Rating)
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
