Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to $62.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 51.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

NYSE FNF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.96. 1,423,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,873. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.42. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $56.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

