Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.85-$6.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.42.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $117.55. 6,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,349. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 130.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

