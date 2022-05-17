Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 317,935 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 317,935 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,608,304 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $121,622,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,525,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,960,000 after buying an additional 1,528,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,514,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

