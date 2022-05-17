Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 10,285 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $16,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $300.85. The stock had a trading volume of 24,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,869. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $193.11 and a 12 month high of $314.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $285.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,168,312 shares of company stock valued at $332,138,906. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

