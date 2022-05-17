Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Lowers Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,776 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $20,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $7.37 on Tuesday, reaching $316.81. 30,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,440. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.75. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $159.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.57.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

