Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives $81.62 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,020,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,012,289. The company has a market capitalization of $383.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $92.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.80.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 36,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

