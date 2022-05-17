ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 96,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 877,980 shares.The stock last traded at $5.61 and had previously closed at $5.38.

GWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ESS Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

The company has a current ratio of 18.02, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWH. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

