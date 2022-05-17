Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 21,599 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,599 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $48,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.29. The stock had a trading volume of 27,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,900. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $211.84 and a one year high of $267.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.13 and its 200-day moving average is $248.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

