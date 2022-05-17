Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 257,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $16,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.75. 138,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,442. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.59.

