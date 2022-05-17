Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 38,000 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $23,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.79. 106,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,565. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $138.88 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.