Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,624 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $26,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,288,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,696,000 after acquiring an additional 81,665 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 846,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,639,000 after buying an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 814,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,505,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,329. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.01 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

