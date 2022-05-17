Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $555,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.32. 2,147,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,023,268. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $168.90 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

