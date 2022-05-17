Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $31.05 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,495 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $31,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,181,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,502,000 after purchasing an additional 166,432 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,204,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,048,000 after purchasing an additional 329,772 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,632,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,845,000 after purchasing an additional 40,315 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,184,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,066,000 after purchasing an additional 422,883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $45.52. 27,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,584. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $50.36. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $53.90.

