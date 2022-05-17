Equitable Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,503 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $82,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,916. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.16 and a 52-week high of $124.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.49 and a 200 day moving average of $118.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

