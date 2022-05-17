Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 31,286 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,286 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $11,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,436,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,429,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,838,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,680,000 after purchasing an additional 717,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,315,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,318,000 after purchasing an additional 169,343 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,363,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,849,000 after purchasing an additional 78,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,479,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.73. 8,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,489. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.54. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $71.13 and a 1 year high of $85.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

