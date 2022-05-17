Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 13,413 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,413 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $38,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $4.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.04. 8,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,402. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.19 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.90.

