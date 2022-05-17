Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.23 ($16.91).

ENGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.00 ($14.58) price objective on Engie in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($20.31) price objective on Engie in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($20.10) price objective on Engie in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

ENGI stock traded up €0.28 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €11.36 ($11.83). The company had a trading volume of 8,181,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.67. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($12.67) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($15.79).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

