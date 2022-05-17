Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$525.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.56 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endo International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.07.

ENDP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,072,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,870,311. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $270.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. Endo International had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 72.22%. The company had revenue of $652.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Endo International’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Endo International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after buying an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 452,778 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 94,595 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

