Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 105 ($1.29) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Empiric Student Property to a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 109 ($1.34).

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

LON ESP opened at GBX 87.70 ($1.08) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.04. Empiric Student Property has a 12 month low of GBX 80.10 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 103 ($1.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £529.01 million and a P/E ratio of 18.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a GBX 0.63 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

About Empiric Student Property (Get Rating)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.