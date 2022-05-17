Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Trimmed by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,808 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,645,000 after acquiring an additional 190,435 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,482,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,700 shares of company stock worth $5,647,859 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.01. The company had a trading volume of 116,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,484. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.01. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $148.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.54.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

