eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of a new class of oncology drugs referred to as STRIs. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Locust Walk Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EFTR. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.78.

NASDAQ EFTR opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 18.38 and a quick ratio of 13.30. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 22,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $41,596.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,375.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 44,376 shares of company stock valued at $85,853 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFTR. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.