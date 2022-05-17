Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) fell 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.81 and last traded at $64.99. 5,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 445,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

EGLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 40.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.83%.

In related news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,991,978.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,634.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,441 shares of company stock worth $3,008,718 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 259,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 229,493 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $12,815,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 421.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 146,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $7,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.